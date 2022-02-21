IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces

Four TCL factories, depending upon their requirements, will assign projects to IIT Delhi for research and innovation

Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to develop smart protective clothing for the security forces.

Under the MoU, IIT Delhi and TCL will work in the area of research and development of garments and equipment for the security personnel deployed in the high-altitude areas, sensor fitted garments and clothing for protection from ballistic weapons.

“The collaboration will cover all the new fields including application of smart textiles to defence applications, integration of artificial intelligence in troop comfort Items and development of futuristic infantry soldier as a system (Integration of Telecommunication and Health Monitoring Device), IIT Delhi said.

“Under the self-reliant India mission, this MoU with IIT Delhi will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making the country’s security forces empowered and modern,” said SK Sinha, CMD, TCL.

“IIT Delhi’s Textile and Fibre Engineering Department is well-known for innovations in the area of smart textiles. It’s privilege for us to support our security forces through this MoU with TCL,” said Professor Sunil Kumar Khare, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Delhi.