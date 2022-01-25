  • Home
IIT Delhi Start-Up Develops Durable, Advanced Fabric For National Flags

IIT Delhi is in the process of installing a national flag on its campus by March 2022

Jan 25, 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) start-up SWATRIC has designed several advanced, durable fabric structures for the monumental National Flags, Tiranga. Last year, SWATRIC collaborated with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) for the best possible fabric design and structure for the monumental national flags to suit India’s diverse climatic and geographical conditions.

Using the IIT Delhi start-up's advanced fabric, the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) has installed two different prototypes of the national flag, one in Delhi and another one in Ladakh. “The aim is to make the monumental flag material durable for extreme weather conditions without being too heavy. Next month, we are also sending 10 different prototypes to different locations in the country for installation. So far, our research is at prototyping stage, the exact durability of the flag will be known in the next few months,” said Prof. Bipin Kumar, Textile and Fibre Engineering Dept., IIT Delhi and Mentor, SWATRIC.

IIT Delhi is in the process of installing a national flag on its campus by March 2022. Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “IIT Delhi faculty members have been closely interacting with the Flag Foundation of India, a non-profit organization founded by Mr. Naveen Jindal. They are looking at multiple aspects related to the National Flag. They are working closely to develop material standards for monumental flags and a lot of field trials are currently on. I am glad to know that the initial results are encouraging.”

