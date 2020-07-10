  • Home
Chakr Innovation, an Indian Institute of Technology Delhi startup, will launch its N95 mask disinfect technology at an online panel discussion and launch event "Sustainability in the times of Pandemic: Decontamination and Reuse of N95 Masks for a Healthier Planet".

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 1:49 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Chakr Innovation, an Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, startup has developed a technology to disinfect and enable reuse of N95 masks. The device will be launched today, an official statement said.

The online launch event "Sustainability in the times of Pandemic: Decontamination and Reuse of N95 Masks for a Healthier Planet" is being jointly organised by IIT Delhi and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Mr Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, will join as guests in the panel discussion and launch event, according to an official release.

Mr. Ajai Chowdhry, founder of the Hindustan Computers Limited, or HCL, will moderate the discussion.

The technology, according to Chakr Innovation, has been successfully tasted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology, or ICMR-NIV, and IIT Delhi.

The developers have found that the device is capable of achieving “complete virus inactivation” against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens without affecting the fit and filtration efficiency of the mask.

