IIT Delhi Startup Geliose Mobility Launches Electric Scooter

IIT Delhi startup, Geliose Mobility, has launched an electric scooter ‘HOPE’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi incubated startup, Geliose Mobility, has launched an electric scooter ‘HOPE’. The scooter can be fully charged through a normal socket in four hours. The scooter will have two battery options with a range of 50 kilometers and 75 kilometres in ideal conditions, the institute said. The starting price of the electric scooter is Rs 46,999, and the bookings are now open for the Delhi-NCR region.

The top speed of the vehicle is 25 kmph and it does not require a driving license or registration. The running cost of this electric scooter is around 20 Paisa/km, IIT Delhi said.

The vehicle is integrated with the battery management system, data monitoring system and pedal-assist unit developed in-house. It is IOT enabled for data analytics and fleet management applications. These state-of-the-art features place HOPE in the category of smart and connected vehicles of the future.

Aditya Tiwari, Founder and CEO, Geliose Mobility said, “We are going through an era of ever-rising pollution and climate change, and there is a need for sustainable actions in all the industries, especially in automotive. With a price starting at just Rs. 46,999, HOPE is the most affordable internet-connected scooter currently in the market to my knowledge. Customers can avail HOPE through subscription or can buy directly.

“Bookings are open now for Delhi-NCR and will be available in other cities in the latter half of the year. We are currently launching the scooter for last-mile delivery applications, and in the upcoming months, bookings for personal commute application will open,” he added.

HOPE has a strong and lightweight frame built for rugged usage. Overall vehicle dynamics and lean design provides agility to manoeuvre through dense traffic. The vehicle has a revolutionary slide and rides feature that allows riders to attach different load-carrying accessories or rear seat depending on the requirement.

Geliose Mobility is collaborating with logistics and delivery companies to cater for hyperlocal delivery requirements in food, e-commerce, grocery, essentials, and other delivery applications. Hubs for charging and maintenance will be set-up by the company on frequent routes of the delivery partners. In case of emergencies, services like roadside assistance and roadside battery swapping will be provided by the company.