IIT Delhi Startup Drone Performance Stole The Show At Beating Retreat Ceremony: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan also praised the startup, he tweeted, "The dazzling drone show stole the limelight at the Raisina Hills today. What makes me more happy and proud is that these Made In India drones are a brainchild of a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 9:24 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Light show using 1000 drones to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence, during the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
Image credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi:

The dazzling drone show by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi's startup 'Botlab Dynamics' stole the limelight at the Beating Retreat ceremony held in the national capital on Saturday, January 29. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised the startup, he tweeted, "The dazzling drone show stole the limelight at the Raisina Hills today. What makes me more happy and proud is that these Made In India drones are a brainchild of a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi. Salute the innovative capital and entrepreneurial spirit of New India."

The drone show has been organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology. A total of 1,000 "made in India" drones fabricated through indigenous technology illuminated the sky with synchronised background music played during the drone show.

India is the fourth country to perform the drone show at such a scale after China, Russia and UK. The Beating Retreat ceremony marked the end of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations that started on January 23.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Startup India Republic Day startup india
