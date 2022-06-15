IIT Delhi Signs MoU With Delhi Police For Modernisation Of Force

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Delhi for modernisation of the force to better manage crime, law and order, traffic, and the delivery of services to people, officials said. The pact will pave the way for scouting new technology, evaluating existing technology-based projects, developing technology-based solutions to meet future challenges and roping in suitable resource persons in technical committees of Delhi Police.

The MoU was signed by S B K Singh, Special Commissioner of Police (Technology and Project Implementation Division) and Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director IIT, in the presence of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

"This process will carve out solutions for new communication systems, drone forensics, integration of CCTV feeds on a single platform, infusion of technologies to solve parking problems, technical specifications for bullet resistance jackets and vests," a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, Mr Banerjee underlined that the focus on technology and resources must be used for the betterment of society and IIT Delhi will work in this direction.

"Technology and systems required by Delhi Police in future will be developed to make Delhi Police best in the world," he said. In a statement, Asthana said the MoU will assist Delhi Police to adopt innovative technologies and develop indigenous digital trunking communication system, and CCTV integration platforms in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

"Maintenance of order, inculcating safety in minds of citizens, prevention of misuse of mobile phones and voice over internet protocol (VOIP) in the given limited resources is a humongous challenge, which can be handled with the infusion of new technologies in the area of digital communication, prevention of terrorist activities and maintenance of order," he said.

"IIT Delhi can assist Delhi Police in these areas and in future areas of technology like use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, drone technologies, traffic management and maintenance of law and order," Mr Asthana added.

