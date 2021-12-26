IIT Delhi Sets Up 'Pillay Chair Professor' To Promote Research In Machine Learning

IIT Delhi has set up a 'Pillay Chair Professor”

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up a 'Pillay Chair Professor” in its department of Electrical Engineering. The chair is endowed by the IIT Delhi's alumnus Sanjay Pillay, who received a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering in 1991 from the institution. Pillay chair will help in promoting excellence and leadership in teaching, research, and development in Machine Learning, VLSI Design and Sensors in the Electrical Engineering Department.

As per a statement by IIT Delhi, Mr Pillay wanted to establish the chair for the Electrical Engineering department as his father and brother Ajay Pillai are also alumni from the department while his sister is an alumna from the Civil Engineering department. He wishes to dedicate this chair to his loving and remarkable family.

Sanjay Pillay is an entrepreneur, innovator, technology leader and specializes in functional safety and EDA tool development. It also includes audio, video, data compression, design analysis and fault coverage algorithms. He founded the Austemper Design Systems in 2015. The company’s software tests that chips are safe from electrical faults resulting from high temperatures, radiation, vibration, and other factors in automotive, industrial, and aerospace applications where high reliability is mandatory. The tools can also suggest changes to what they identify as vulnerable areas of silicon.

Sanjay Pillay shared his experience as IIT Delhi's student and said, “IIT Delhi has played an integral role in shaping the person I am today, and I will be forever grateful for the guidance, education, and experience I received here. It is an honor to support IIT Delhi, and my privilege to be associated with the establishment of the chair”.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “I am happy to note that Sanjay Pillay and his family are endowing this Chair in the Department of Electrical Engineering. IIT Delhi is proud of its alumni who serve as role models for many in the younger generation. So many of our alumni getting connected with the Institute and giving back to their alma mater is a testimony to the high regard they have for their Institute and an acknowledgement of the role IIT Delhi has played in their careers. We wish them further success”