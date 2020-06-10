Image credit: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi IIT Delhi: Programmes Support PM Modi’s Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, has initiated programmes on innovation and entrepreneurship that lay the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said IIT Delhi in a statement. The researchers of IIT Delhi, in the fight against coronavirus, have developed a range of products starting from affordable face masks to personal protective equipment and diagnostic kits to web-based dashboard to predict the spread of coronavirus. “While such attributes are not captured by traditional ranking matrices,... they certainly resonate with national development missions,” said the statement. IIT Delhi, an Institute of Eminence, has dropped over 10 places in the latest QS World University Rankings 2020.

IIT Delhi’s statement said: ”The present global scenario has raised a spectre of numerous challenges wherein the country's emphasis on self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat promises to bring out the best that we have to offer.” It further added: “It would catapult us in a league where we can be seen building a new and confident India.”

The institute, in the statement said, it aims to file over 200 patents a year from 2021. It currently files more than 150 patents in a year which accounts for one patent for every 17 research publications. “The institute had invested over Rs 350 crore in the last few years to solve grand challenges by leveraging high-tech research facilities”, it added.

Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, in the statement said: "Our goal at IIT Delhi is to produce more job providers rather than job seekers... At least 10 initiatives we launched in the last 4 years are to support the entrepreneurship ecosystem on the campus. We are also helping our faculty to turn into entrepreneurs using the deep-tech research they carry out in their laboratories."