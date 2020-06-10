  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi Says Its Programmes Support Prime Minister Modi’s Vision Of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

IIT Delhi Says Its Programmes Support Prime Minister Modi’s Vision Of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi said in a statement that its projects and programmes are geared toward achieving Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and that these achievements are not captured by ranking matrices.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:54 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi, NIT Warangal Join Hands For Academic Collaboration
Lockdown: IIT Delhi Lays Down Policy For Graduating Batch, Offers ''Early Graduation'' Option
COVID-19: IIT Delhi Projects On Tests Receive Financial Support From Microsoft
COVID-19: IIT Delhi Develops PPE Coverall With Adequate Levels Of Breathability
COVID 19: IIT Delhi Develops Framework To Determine ‘Risk Index’ Of Each State
IP University: Exams Cancelled For Intermediate Semesters, From July 10 For Final Year
IIT Delhi Says Its Programmes Support Prime Minister Modi’s Vision Of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’
IIT Delhi: Programmes Support PM Modi’s Vision Of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Image credit: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, has initiated programmes on innovation and entrepreneurship that lay the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said IIT Delhi in a statement. The researchers of IIT Delhi, in the fight against coronavirus, have developed a range of products starting from affordable face masks to personal protective equipment and diagnostic kits to web-based dashboard to predict the spread of coronavirus. “While such attributes are not captured by traditional ranking matrices,... they certainly resonate with national development missions,” said the statement. IIT Delhi, an Institute of Eminence, has dropped over 10 places in the latest QS World University Rankings 2020.

IIT Delhi’s statement said: ”The present global scenario has raised a spectre of numerous challenges wherein the country's emphasis on self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat promises to bring out the best that we have to offer.” It further added: “It would catapult us in a league where we can be seen building a new and confident India.”

The institute, in the statement said, it aims to file over 200 patents a year from 2021. It currently files more than 150 patents in a year which accounts for one patent for every 17 research publications. “The institute had invested over Rs 350 crore in the last few years to solve grand challenges by leveraging high-tech research facilities”, it added.

Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, in the statement said: "Our goal at IIT Delhi is to produce more job providers rather than job seekers... At least 10 initiatives we launched in the last 4 years are to support the entrepreneurship ecosystem on the campus. We are also helping our faculty to turn into entrepreneurs using the deep-tech research they carry out in their laboratories."

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) COVID -19 Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi IIIT-Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
QS World Ranking 2021: IIT Bombay Slips Down 20 Spots, Top Among Indian Institutes
QS World Ranking 2021: IIT Bombay Slips Down 20 Spots, Top Among Indian Institutes
AIIMS PG 2020 Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Important Points For Students
AIIMS PG 2020 Entrance Exam Tomorrow; Important Points For Students
IP University: Exams Cancelled For Intermediate Semesters, From July 10 For Final Year
IP University: Exams Cancelled For Intermediate Semesters, From July 10 For Final Year
Exams Cancelled For Most Law Students; Bar Council Allows Online Exams Or Projects For Final-Year Students
Exams Cancelled For Most Law Students; Bar Council Allows Online Exams Or Projects For Final-Year Students
Delhi University Committee To Discuss Increasing Seats In Every Course by 15%, Admission Details, Fees
Delhi University Committee To Discuss Increasing Seats In Every Course by 15%, Admission Details, Fees
.......................... Advertisement ..........................