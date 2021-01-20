IIT Delhi To Research Electric Vehicle Donated By Hyundai Motor

IIT Delhi To Research Electric Vehicle By Hyundai Motor

Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor India Foundation to enable students to conduct research and training. Hyundai Motor India has donated a KONA Electric to IIT Delhi to help its students study alternative energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new age-mobility solutions. The research work will be conducted by Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi.

The MoU was exchanged between Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, Dr Anil Wali, MD, FITT, IIT Delhi and S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi explained the role of CART in the new association as he said, “I am happy to note that the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi shall carry out various Research and Development projects with Hyundai in the broad area of e-mobility. IIT Delhi puts a lot of emphasis on engaging with industry in emerging technology areas. As per its mandate, FITT at IIT Delhi shall play a key role in deepening our collaboration with Hyundai.”

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct test on the battery in KONA Electric gadgets to understand the performance of electric vehicle during different driving conditions for the purpose of research.

CART at IIT Delhi has been testing different battery-operated gadgets and vehicles for different companies. It also researches on hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles.