IIT Delhi’s Research And Innovation Park Wins Façade Project of the Year Award 2021

Image credit: IIT-Delhi press release IIT Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi's Research and Innovation (R&I) Park has been bewtowed with the Façade Project of the year award 2021. The park will focus on innovation and product development where the institute researchers, corporates, government agencies and startups would interact and enable creation of advanced technological solutions.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi brief envisaged this R&I Park as a physical assembly of spaces that would support the Institute, Industry and government collaboration with an intent of creating high technology economic development, advancing Knowledge with focus on product innovation.

The institute also invited industries and start-ups for a deeper collaboration. “The R&I Park is slated to become a prominent centre for research and innovation leading to advanced technology platforms and deep-tech start-ups. The Park is expected to strengthen the techno-entrepreneurship ecosystem and contribute to the regional economic development”, Anil Wali, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi said.

For details, please visit the website- iitd.ac.in.