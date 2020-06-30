  • Home
IIT Delhi Reports Record Placements: More Than 85% Placed In 2019-20

Students of Indian Institute of Delhi, or IIT Delhi, have received more than 1,100 job offers from over 430 national and international organisations in 2019-20.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:18 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Over 85.6% of registered students of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi got placed in 2019-20, according to an official IIT Delhi release. Students have received more than 1,100 job offers from various national and international organisations and "broken all previous year records", said the statement.

The second phase of placements was conducted online due to the COVID-19 lockdown where around 100 students received placement offers.

“Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-20 offering 600 plus job profiles,” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

“IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4%,” Professor S. Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi, said in a statement.

“This became possible because of the team work, dynamic strategy, and knowing the skills of students and the various profiles of core companies,” Prof. Dharmaraja added.

The seamless placement conduct was the result of contribution from staff members, coordinators, volunteers and industry players, according to Ms. Anishya O. Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer (OCS), IIT Delhi.

