IIT Delhi registration for postgraduate, PhD admission ends today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will be closing the registrations for its postgraduate and PhD programmes today. The candidate can apply at IIT Delhi online admission portal at iitd.ac.in by 4pm today.

The registrations are open for the PhD and PG first semester programmes in Applied Mechanics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Textile and Fibre Engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research).

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

The Institute will be conducting the entrance test and interview between May 10 and June 23.

Eligibility For PhD, Postgraduate Courses

For PhD, MTech, MS(R), MDes, a CGPA of 6.0 for General, OBC, EWS (5.50 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10 point scale or equivalent or 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/ PwD) in aggregate (of all the years, semesters of the qualifying degree). A relaxation in to those with MA Degree in English, for admission to PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences will also be provided.

For Full time PhD, MTech, MS (R) programme, qualifying GATE is required. For the MDes Programme, a valid CEED score will be required.

For MSc, a CGPA of 5.5 for General/OBC/EWS (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10 point scale or equivalent or 55% marks (50% forSC/ST/PwD) in aggregate (of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree).