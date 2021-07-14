IIT Delhi Refutes Rumours About On-Boarding Of UG Students

  • Home
Although teaching and learning have been continuing in online mode, some students have been allowed entry to the institute who have a project component or some such pressing academic requirements, requiring them to be on the campus to access laboratories, central research facilities and library.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 8:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

In response to rumours saying that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started on-boarding undergraduate students, the institute has clarified that no such on-boarding of UG students is being undertaken presently, nor any decision in this regard has been taken by the institute.

Although teaching and learning have been continuing in online mode for the students of the institute, some students have been allowed entry to the institute who have a project component or some such pressing academic requirements, requiring them to be on the campus to access laboratories, central research facilities and library.

“In reference to some media reports regarding on-boarding of undergraduates being started at IIT Delhi, it is clarified that no general on-boarding of undergraduate students is being undertaken at IIT Delhi presently, nor any decision in this regard has been taken by the Institute,” an IIT Delhi statement said.

“Any further decision regarding on-boarding of the students will be taken by the Institute based on the COVID-19 situation,” it added.

IIT Delhi earlier had collaborated with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF) to provide digital support to the students from economically-weaker sections studying via online classes due to COVID-19 curbs. As part of the initiative, IIT Delhi provided laptops, smartphones, tablets and access to high-speed internet connection. It has connected with various philanthropic organisations to help in this initiative.

