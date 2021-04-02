IIT Delhi Reduces Its Carbon Footprint By Over 50 Per Cent

Image credit: IIT Delhi IIT Delhi recently signed a bilateral power purchase contract with a hydro power generator in Himachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has become the first Central Government funded Technical Institute (CFTI) to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent. The institute had recently signed a bilateral power purchase contract with a hydro power generator in Himachal Pradesh for 2 Megawatt (MW).

“Buying 2 MW of power exclusively from ‘green’ generators is equivalent to off-setting about 14000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually,” an official statement said.

“Open access provisions in Electricity Act 2003 have made it possible to buy power from the generators of their choice through bilateral contracts or energy exchange, for large consumers of power like IIT Delhi. IIT Delhi made use of these provisions to its advantage by involving PTC India Ltd. as a trader to identify a source of ‘green’ power,” the institute said.

Speaking about the milestone, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “Availing green power through open access is another important initiative that we have taken in recent times to share our responsibility towards clean climate. IIT Delhi has always shown a pathway and provided leadership for new initiatives like these. Through many such proactive actions, we are making a good progress in achieving the target of making our campus - smart, sustainable and green. The Institute has plans to expand the green power purchase portfolio in the near future.

Dr. Abhijit Abhyankar, Associate Dean (Infrastructure) and Professor, Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi said, “It is expected that IIT Delhi would do substantial cost saving with green power procurement. The Institute also wishes to expand this initiative by exploring further cost saving opportunities provided by the energy exchanges in India.” Availing open access to purchase green power entailed adopting a procedure laid down by state and central electricity regulatory commissions for obtaining approvals from local utility, various load dispatch centres, installing open access meters, etc.

“IIT Delhi has created a template for educational institutes who wish to avail this facility,” Dr. Abhyankar added.

IIT Delhi has also designed and developed solutions to help manage solid-waste in an easy, environment-friendly, cost-effective and sustainable way.

To make optimal use of water resources, the Institute has set up 1.5 megaliters per day (MLD) sewage Treatment Plant (STP).