IIT Delhi Reduces Fee For MTech, Postgraduate Programmes

IIT Delhi reduces fee for MTech, PG programmes

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has reduced the fee for MTech and postgraduate students. The institute has decreased the fees for those PG students who joined during the second semester in the 2021-22 batch or later. The reduction in fees of MTech and PG programmes has been done on the basis of recommendations of the committee set up by the IIT Delhi Director to look into the representation made by a set of MTech students.

As part of the fee reduction in IIT Delhi, the tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly, an institute statement said. The MTech full time tuition fee has been reduced from Rs 25,000 per semester to Rs 17,500 per semester, while the tuition fee of other postgraduate programmes in IIT Delhi has also been reduced. Apart from the IIT Delhi tuition fee, there has also been a reduction in other components of fees, the institute added.

“As a result, the tuition fee and other charges have been reduced significantly. The MTech full time tuition fee has been reduced from Rs 25,000 per semester to Rs 17,500 per semester. Similarly, the tuition fee of other PG programmes have been reduced. In addition to the tuition fee, there is a reduction in other components of fees as well,” said the official statement.

Earlier today, IIT Delhi said that they are waiting for the institute’s Board to approve the recommendation made by the committee to look into the matter. On the request of the MTech students to review the tuition fee, the institute formed a committee which looked into the matter. IIT Delhi said that the current fee was decided by the IIT Delhi Board and was implemented in January 2022. IIT Delhi MTech students began a silent sit-in protest against the 150 per cent fee hike on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The IIT Delhi students demanded an immediate rollback in the fee hike.