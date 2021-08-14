IIT Delhi Receives Rs 1 Crore To Set-Up Fellowship

Image credit: IIT Delhi The foundation had earlier established the ‘Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Chair in Policy Studies’ at IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on August 14 said it has received Rs 1 crore from the Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation to set-up 'Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Distinguished Fellowship'.The fellowship will be used to “attract outstanding talent from outside India with cutting-edge expertise”. The fellow will receive an annual grant of Rs 12 lakh to support his/her research and it will be awarded initially for five years, it said.

Vivek Pathak, Trustee, Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Foundation, and Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi have signed an agreement to set up the fellowship.

Notably, the foundation had earlier established the ‘Vipula and Mahesh Chaturvedi Chair in Policy Studies’ at IIT Delhi.

Professor Mahesh Chaturvedi retired from IIT Delhi in 1986. He is is a globally recognized pioneer of water resources engineering in India. He is a founding member and fellow of the International Water Resources Association, and a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, IIT Delhi has informed.

On this occasion, a book titled ‘Development and Sustainability- Third World Challenge’ authored by Prof Chaturvedi was also unveiled.

Speaking of the MoU with IIT Delhi, Mr Pathak said, “The Chaturvedi Foundation recognises that over the years IIT Delhi's growth has been synonymous with the growth in both quality and quantity of its faculty. The Chaturvedi Foundation would like to help IIT Delhi in its drive to move to the next level of performance by putting in place a scheme that would facilitate attracting outstanding talent to the Institute”.

Prof Rao said the fellowship will help IIT Delhi attract “top researchers from around the world”.