IIT Delhi, PTC India Financial Services Sign Agreement To Empower Students In Green Energy, Climate Finance

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) have recently signed a 10-year agreement to establish a “PFS Chair” at IIT Delhi. This will give students first-hand exposure to key industry trends in green energy economics, climate finance, and renewable energy. Dean of Alumni Relations, IIT Delhi, Professor P V Madhusudhan Rao and V S Bisht, Executive Director, PFS, signed the deal in the presence of Managing Director and CEO of PFS, Dr Pawan Singh.

Dr Pawan Singh said, “The PFS Chair is being established at the right time to empower students. The ongoing COP-27 meeting at Sharm El Sheikh has already demonstrated the collective will among governments to tackle climate change through concerted, collaborative, and impactful action. The PFS Chair will promote excellence and leadership in teaching, research and development in green economics, climate finance, and financing of renewable energy.”

Dean of Alumni Relations, IIT Delhi, Professor P V Madhusudhan Rao said, “The Chair Professor would be selected from among the distinguished Faculty of IIT Delhi for effective research in areas of Green Energy, Climate Finance etc., as per the PFS mandate. The selection procedure would include representatives from the Donor – PFS.”

A single Standing Selection Committee will meet soon to consider the appointment of all Chair Professors in the institute. The Standing Selection Committee will include the Director, IIT Delhi, eminent academicians with expertise in green economics, renewable energy and climate finance and a representative from PFS.

A Management Committee comprising the Director of IIT Delhi as Chairman, two faculty members and two representatives of PFS will periodically review the functioning of the Chair and the use of funds. The agreement for the PFS Chair will be valid for 10 years. PFS rolled out this initiative through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) team to facilitate wider and deeper interaction between the energy industry (and PFS) and faculty and students of IIT Delhi.