IIT Delhi To Provide Digital Support To Economically Weaker Students During COVID-19

IIT Delhi Provides Support To Economically Weaker Students During COVID-19

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has collaborated with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF) to provide digital support to the students from economically-weaker sections studying via online classes due to COVID-19 curbs. Due to the pandemic, IIT Delhi has also informed that the remaining semester two of 2019-20 and the upcoming semester one and semester two of 2020-21 will be held online.

As part of the initiative, IIT Delhi will be providing laptops, smartphones, tablets and access to high-speed internet connection. It has connected with various philanthropic organisations to help in this initiative.

Michael and Susan Dell Foundation has funded this initiative.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi, as a student-friendly institution, believes that students in need must get all the necessary support. In several discussions in

the Covid-19 working group and other forums, it was proposed that we support as many students as possible to overcome the challenges they face due to the pandemic.

“This partnership with MSDF has enabled our students to get the required support during these difficult times. We are grateful to the MSDF team”, he added.

Director of Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Delhi Ms Geeta Goel said “One key learning we’ve had during the pandemic is that lack of access to a device can be the biggest hindrance to continued learning. Our partnership with IIT Delhi is anchored around our core principle of Everyone Deserves Opportunity, and that resources should not limit the success of students who have displayed academic excellence and tremendous grit in securing their seats at a premier institute like IIT Delhi”.

Elaborating upon this initiative, Prof. Reetika Khera, Associate Dean, Students Welfare, IIT Delhi said COVID has placed students under all kinds of pressures ranging from lack of personal space, strain on their mental and physical well-being, economic distress to personal losses. Through collaborations like this we hope to ease some stress and help in bridging the digital divide”.