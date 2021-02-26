IIT Delhi Professor Wins Janaki Ammal-National Women Bioscientist Award

  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 6:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

The faculty member of Indian Institute of Delhi Prof. Neetu Singh has been awarded with the Janaki Ammal-National Women Bioscientist Award 2020-21 under the ‘Young category’. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a citation, gold medal and a research grant of Rs 5 Lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years. She had been recognised for her work in the healthcare sector.

Dr Singh has been awarded for her “research contributions towards new imperatives in developing nano based platform technologies for healthcare applications”. The award was presented on the 35th Foundation Day of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) formed under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Janaki Ammal - National Women Bioscientist Award is awarded under two categories-Senior and Young by the DBT. It is given to recognise the contribution of senior and young women scientists in the country who are working in biology and biotechnology areas.

The young category award is given to women scientists below 45 years of age who have contributed significantly towards unraveling challenges in various areas of biosciences and biotechnology.

The senior category award recognizes lifetime contributions of scientists who have made significant contributions in their research fields. The award for senior category carries a cash prize of Rs 5 Lakh along with citation and a gold medal.

