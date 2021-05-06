IIT Delhi postpones GATE counselling to May 28

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has postponed the counselling dates for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The counselling will begin on May 28 in virtual mode on Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The authorities will be offering the seats in participating institutions and the candidates will have to accept them in the given time and pay the admission fee.

The GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds-- round one is from May 28 to 30, round two is from June 4 to 6, round three is from June 11 to 13, round four is from June 18 to 20 and round five is from June 25 to 27.

In case of any vacant seats, COAP will hold more rounds of counselling sessions.

First round will be from July 2 to 4, second round will be from July 9 to July 11, third round will be from July 16 to July 18, fourth round will be from July 23 to 25, and the fifth round will be from July 30 to August 1.

Candidates who have qualified GATE 2021, GATE 2020 and GATE 2019 will be eligible for the counselling.