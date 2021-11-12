  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi Plans To Start Offline Classes From January Next Year: Director V Ramgopal Rao

IIT Delhi Plans To Start Offline Classes From January Next Year: Director V Ramgopal Rao

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi aims to fully resume physical classes from January following all COVID-19-related precautions, its director said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 11:37 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Alumnus Contributes 10 Million USD For School Of Artificial Intelligence
IIT Delhi To Hold 52nd Convocation Tomorrow
IIT Delhi Inaugurates 3 New Laboratories At Centre Focusing On Electric Vehicle Technologies
IIT Delhi, AIIMS Set Up A Centre Of Excellence For Research In Disability And Assistive Technology
IIT Delhi To Offer MTech In Machine Intelligence And Data Science
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Energy Engineering; JEE Advanced Required
IIT Delhi Plans To Start Offline Classes From January Next Year: Director V Ramgopal Rao
IIT Delhi to fully resume physical classes from January
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi aims to fully resume physical classes from January following all COVID-19-related precautions, its director said on Friday. "By November, we will have the first-year students attending in-person classes, and by January 2022, we are expecting to go back to the normal mode of teaching, of course following all the precautions," IIT Delhi Director V Rampgopal Rao said at a press conference.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Shantanu Roy, Dean Academics, said onboarding of students into hostels will take place in a graded manner to ensure compliance with all safety measures and protocols. "Over a period of time, if things remain well, we expect the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) order to offer further relaxations. We will then start moving to actual classrooms. Not all courses will go offline immediately. Core courses in different disciplines will go offline first and the elective courses will be continued online," he said.

Roy said that they were discussing plans of holding offline examinations in the future. However, a cap on 50 per cent occupancy in classrooms will continue at all times. "The modalities of the mapping of classrooms, number of students in a course, and the courses that will be prioritised will be done as per an elaborate plan that we have worked out. However, classes will begin online to begin with," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra: NAS Test Held In 211 Schools In Latur
Maharashtra: NAS Test Held In 211 Schools In Latur
Face Fine Up To Rs 2 Lakh For Not Teaching Punjabi Compulsorily: Charanjit Singh Channi To Schools
Face Fine Up To Rs 2 Lakh For Not Teaching Punjabi Compulsorily: Charanjit Singh Channi To Schools
IIT Gandhinagar Research Scholars Win Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2021
IIT Gandhinagar Research Scholars Win Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2021
DU Admissions 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List Tomorrow
DU Admissions 2021: Special Drive Cut-Off List Tomorrow
NEET Results: Can't Order Re-Exam For Two Students, Says Supreme Court
NEET Results: Can't Order Re-Exam For Two Students, Says Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................