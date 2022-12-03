IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore

IIT Delhi witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has recorded around 650 full-time job offers and around 550 unique job selections on day one of the IIT Delhi placement 2022 resulting in an increase of 20 per cent in the number of job offers in comparison to the last year during the same period. It also includes over 250 pre-placement offers and many students have also bagged multiple placement offers.

About 400 national and international organizations offering over 800 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now. As per the IIT Delhi, Over 50 students have bagged domestic offers with CTC of more than Rs 1 crore per annum while about 20 students have received international job offers.

The IIT Delhi placement period spans from December to May for the full-time hiring of our undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. IIT Delhi is looking forward to welcoming recruiters from national and international organizations from varied domains to hire the best talent from the institute. This year, the hiring processes are being conducted in both physical and virtual modes depending on the recruiter’s convenience.

Speaking about the placement season, Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said: “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organizations for reposing their continuing faith in our students. At IIT Delhi, we strive to create a conducive environment for both recruiters and students. This year we look forward to welcoming recruiters from varied domains through the placement season.”