IIT Delhi Placements 2020: Students Receive Over 925 Job Offers In Phase One

Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) students have received more than 925 job offers in the first phase of virtual placement session. More than 200 firms have hired students for around 250 different job profiles including the pre-placement offers. The top recruiters include Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo and IQVIA. More than 20 international job offers have been made as part of which the students will continue working from India and will shift their base depending on the COVID-19 situation in both concerned countries.

The international offers have been made by companies situated in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Middle East, and Singapore.

Out of the total placement offers, the core field jobs comprise of 32 percent of the total offers followed by 29 percent IT jobs, 10 percent consulting jobs, 8 percent management positions, 6 percent analytics-based jobs and 5 percent finance jobs.

Anishya Madan,Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi explained the IIT Delhi placement trends as she said, “Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. Since IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing. Further, management students opted for management roles”.

Ms Madan mentioned that IIT Delhi students have prioritised getting jobs in their core fields over consultants or finance companies as she said, “We can say around 90 percent students have bagged offers in their core”.

More than 400 organisations have registered for hiring IIT Delhi students for more 675 job profiles. Many of these recruiters are expected to hire students in the second phase of IIT Delhi placement 2021 that may begin by the end of January and continue till May 2021.

Day 1 one IIT Delhi placement session 2020 saw over 300 job offers given to its students. The total number of offers this year were lesser than the 2019 first phase which had a total of 960 offers.

Various IITs had been holding placement sessions for the outgoing batch of 2021 in virtual mode. IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Bhubaneswar , IIT BHU have been holding their placement sessions.