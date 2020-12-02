IIT Delhi Placements 2020: Over 300 Job Offers Made On First Day

The placement season at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi started on December 1, 2020, with students bagging over 300 placement offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs) by the end of the first day.

While many students have secured multiple job offers, a total of 150 PPOs (including PPOs for international locations) have been offered and 13 students have opted for deferred placements facility of the institute.

“Deferred placements facility is available to students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation. Students availing this option can avail placement services once for up to two years,” IIT Delhi said.

This year, due to the lockdown, recruiters will not be visiting the campus and hiring. Processes like interview and group discussions are being conducted virtually.

Top recruiters on the campus on December 1, 2020, in terms of the number of students recruited, included Microsoft, Intel, and Goldman Sachs.

Over 300 national and international organisations offering more than 500 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students till date.

A few international recruiters have also registered, however, due to travel restrictions, many companies are primarily recruiting for domestic profiles as of now. These may convert to international offers if the situation changes.

Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi said, “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. At IIT Delhi, we strive to create a conducive environment for both recruiters and students being interviewed. Given this thought process, our scheduling paradigm attempts to maximise hiring numbers for the season rather than for a particular day.”

For the academic year 2020-21, the internship hiring season at IIT Delhi started in September 2020. Over 350 internship offers were made during Phase I.

This year international training offers were received from companies based in Hong Kong, South Korea and the US. Many students have also bagged multiple internship offers.