IIT Delhi Placement 2022: Over 1,300 Job Offers Received; Highest Ever In History

IIT Delhi placement sees record offers this time

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi students have received over 1,300 job offers in the 2022-23 placement season this year. With over 1,150 students being uniquely selected, this is the highest-ever number of job offers received on the IIT Delhi campus up to December 15. The placement season goes on up to the end of May. The 1,300 plus job offers, IIT Delhi statement said, include more than 260 pre-placement offers.

The number of offers and the number of unique selections received by the IIT Delhi students is at a record high. There has been over a 10 per cent increase in the number of unique selections during this period over last year. Even PPOs this year were the highest ever received, IIT Delhi said.

As many as 10 students also have opted for the deferred placement facility of the institute. The deferred placement facility is available to those students who wish to set up a startup post their graduation. The students choosing the deferred placement option, IIT Delhi added, can avail of placement services once within two years after availing this option, up to 2024-25 for the current batch.

Over 30 international offers were received by students from around 15 international organisations offering over 20 job profiles across geographies spanning Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This includes six international pre-placement offers as well.

As per data shared by the institute, most IIT Delhi students have opted for jobs in their technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc.; many companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for Fintech roles. While students from Management Studies have opted for roles in ‘Management’.

Over 500 organisations across sectors offering more than 1,000 job profiles have registered as of now to hire IIT Delhi students. Many students would be eligible to reappear for placements as per campus rules.

Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi in a statement said: “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organizations for reposing their faith in our students. We welcomed recruiters hiring across domains. Companies from the Core Sector and Analytics domains have recruited in larger numbers this year. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season”.

This year, like previous years; the entire interview process was conducted in a single slot each day to facilitate the right fitment both for students and recruiting organisations. This helps provide ample time for recruiters to make selection judgments leading to better hiring decisions. Company visits are scheduled to ensure a good sectoral mix on each recruiting day during December. The entire process was conducted seamlessly with positive feedback from recruiters on the conduct of the process.