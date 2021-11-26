IIT Delhi Placement 2021 To Commence From December 1

IIT Delhi

The Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT Delhi will organise the placement drive in virtual mode and interviews for placement will start from December 1. Placement drive at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will continue for six months (from December to end of May).

The interview process will be conducted in a single slot each day to give ample time to recruiters to make selection judgements leading to better hiring decisions which means there will be no graveyard shifts or multiple shifts within a day and a spread of companies across recruiting days, said IIT Delhi in its statement.

IIT Delhi secured 27th rank in Times Higher Education Global Employability rankings 2021. Various national and multi-national organisations participate in the IIT Delhi placement drive

IIT Delhi said in its official statement: “This year, industry response to invitations to participate in campus placements of students has been encouraging across sectors. Many organisations have registered with the placement office with an intent to hire graduates of IIT Delhi. There is an increasing registration for new-age technology-based hiring profiles related to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in addition to traditional profiles. The campus looks forward to a robust hiring session this season.”

“This year, the placement season will commence in a virtual mode in December 2021 like last year. Students are gearing up for placement interviews in a digital mode with innovative and newer patterns of interaction maximising the use of technology. OCS, IIT Delhi plans company schedules with an attempt to create an optimum environment for both the recruiters and the students to be interviewed. It is an effort to make this process as congenial as possible for all stakeholders,” IIT Delhi added further.