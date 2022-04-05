IIT Delhi Partners With Delhi Jal Board To Address Water Security Issues

IIT Delhi and Delhi Jal Board join to address water security issue

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed an agreement with Delhi Jal Board (DJB). As part of the agreement, IIT Delhi and Delhi Jal Board will collaborate with each other to address water security related issues being faced by Delhi.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

IIT Delhi and DJB will collaborate on identified research and development initiatives in the areas of water supply and distribution; wastewater conveyance, treatment, recycle, reuse and disposal.

Both sides will work towards the development of policy and best practice initiatives for wastewater treatment and its reuse/recycling to achieve the goal of zero waste discharge into drains and River Yamuna, an IIT Delhi statement said.

IIT Delhi and DJB will also work together to build shared knowledge platforms and to disseminate data and information products to improve understanding of water and wastewater management alternatives for NCT of Delhi, as part of the collaboration.

The other areas of collaboration include:

Collaborate to jointly develop Smart Operation and Management framework for DJB’s Water and Wastewater Infrastructure.

Collaborate to jointly develop effective and efficient strategies for Management, Improvement and Rehabilitation of DJB’s Water Distribution and Wastewater Conveyance Systems.

Collaborate to develop Continuing Education and Training Modules for in-service officers of DJB.

Udit Prakash Rai, CEO, Delhi Jal Board said, “The Memorandum of Understanding seeks to foster a collaborative partnership between IIT Delhi and Delhi Jal Board, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, based on shared interests in the area of Water and Wastewater Management and Policy Infrastructure within the overarching domain of Water Security and its Sustainability under present and future climate scenarios.”

Professor Dhanya CT, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi said, “This MoU will provide a platform to facilitate collaboration between IIT Delhi and DJB in joint studies, research, training and data sharing in problems of common interest such as Operation & Management, Policy and Planning of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure.”