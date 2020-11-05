IIT Delhi: Over 1500 To Be Awarded Degrees At Convocation With Prime Minister Narendra Modi As Chief Guest

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi held a press conference on November 5 to brief on the scheduled 51st Convocation. This year, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the IIT Delhi 51st Convocation will be conducted with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance in the campus, starting at 9 am on November 7. Most attendees will be joining online in the proceedings.

At IIT Delhi’s Convocation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest attending the ceremony virtually. Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank', and Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre, will be Guests of Honour.

This year, there are 873 students graduating with undergraduate (UG) degrees, including 744 B.Tech. students and 105 B. Tech and M.Tech. students (Dual-Degree). 298 PhD degrees will be awarded and the total number of students earning postgraduate (PG) degrees (including Ph.D., M.S. (R), M.Tech., M.Des., M.B.A., P.G. Diploma (Naval Construction), and DIIT) is 1146.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Delhi Director, V Ramgopal Rao said, “This year, out of the total PhD degree holders, 30 per cent are women. It’s a matter of great pride and it also promotes gender diversity.”

There will be no Phase II this year, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Phase I will proceed using the online platform.

During the press conference, IIT Delhi has announced this year's alumni award in three domains- Distinguished Alumni Award, Distinguished Alumni Service Award and Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award.

IIT Delhi will honour Professor HV Jagadish of Bernard A Galler Collegiate and present the Distinguished Alumni Award. The Distinguished Alumni Award will also be presented to Nemkumar Banthia of Canada Research Chair.

Professor Jagadesh and Professor Banthia have received the Distinguished Alumni Award for excelling in Teaching and Research. IIT Delhi will award Distinguished Alumni Award under Academic Leadership to Professor Neville Pinto, President of the University of Cincinnati.