IIT Delhi To Organise Summer Boot Camp For Class 11, 12 Students

The boot camp named ‘Change.Makers’ will let the students of Classes 11 and 12 to use the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities to convert their impactful ideas to reality, an IIT statement said, adding that the non-residential boot camp will be held between May 23 and June 24.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 4:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise a summer boot camp for the students of Class 11 and Class 12 students. The boot camp named ‘Change.Makers’ will let the students of Classes 11 and 12 to use the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities to convert their impactful ideas to reality, an IIT statement said, adding that the non-residential boot camp will be held between May 23 and June 24. The last date for application to the boot camp is May 7 or until slots are available.

Application Form: Direct Link

The boot camp, the IIT Delhi statement said, will begin with hands-on, rapid prototyping-based training in digital fabrication techniques. The training will happen at the Makerspace (a DIY facility at IIT Delhi). After the training, the students will continue to avail the IIT Delhi facilities till the end of the boot camp to build projects aimed at addressing some high-impact societal problems.

The nature of the projects includes building an electro-mechanical prototype for the problem at hand. The kind of projects possible can range from building an air pollution monitor to a medical device for the visually impaired to smart furniture and so on.

“We urge Change.Makers, i.e. the 11th and 12th grade students passionate about tinkering and building things, to use their interests and skills to bring about a positive change in the society. Government initiatives on tinkering have helped the school students to instil a culture of innovation and a mindset of problem solving. Change.Makers summer boot camp will build on these initiatives by providing world class R&D facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to make their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation,” said Professor Jay Dhariwal, Coordinator, Change.Makers summer boot camp, IIT Delhi.

The boot camp will also provide an opportunity for IIT Delhi students to mentor these highly spirited school students. It will further strengthen the DIY culture within the Institute and the country.

Professor Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi said: “IIT Delhi is committed to science popularisation, and with this objective in mind, has recently proposed a number of outreach initiatives including the monthly lecture series SciTech Spins for high schoolers and the STEM Mentorship Program for girl students. We are very hopeful that the DIY camp will help strengthen the ties that IIT Delhi faculty and students have already established with young minds in schools and academics in the making.”

