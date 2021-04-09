IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students

IIT Delhi will organise 'Yukti-Building Relations' programme on April 10, 11

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold a company-campus engagement programme--“Yukti-Building Relations” on April 10 and 11, 2021. The two-day online programme includes a job and internship fair, summits, guest panels, workshops, competitions, and virtual industrial visits. Except for the job and internship fair, all other activities are open to non-IIT Delhi students also.

The theme for this year is “Careers in the Age of COVID-19”.

Organized by the Office of Careers Services (OCS), the programme aims to not only allow students to comprehend and compare different recruiters across sectors but also help them understand and build their own capabilities via competitions and workshops, reads a statement from the IIT Delhi.

Speaking about this initiative, Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, OCS said: “At OCS, IIT Delhi we try to conceive programmes and processes to cater to the career needs of the student community, which would, in turn, meet the talent needs of the corporate world. Yukti is our annual company engagement program in this direction.”

“This year we have expanded the scope of Yukti to include non-recruiting events and workshops as well. We hope this helps the students make more informed career decisions,” she added.