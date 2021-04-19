  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme in Supply Chain Management

IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme in Supply Chain Management

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is offering an online certificate programme in supply chain management. The students can apply at iitd.ac.in till June 5.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 9:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi To Organise Online Programme On Career Prospects For Students
IIT Delhi Develops Device For Early, Rapid Diagnosis Of Dengue
IIT Delhi Launches Interdisciplinary MTech Course In Cybersecurity
IIT Delhi Reduces Its Carbon Footprint By Over 50 Per Cent
Health Minister Inaugurates Awareness Event For Scheme Promoting Innovation At IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi Alumnus Sets Up 'Ramchandran Jaikumar Chair for Decision Sciences'
IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme in Supply Chain Management
IIT Delhi begins online certificate programme
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is offering an online certificate programme in supply chain management. The students can apply at iitd.ac.in till June 5. The online sessions will begin on June 20. It will be a 5-month long course. The students will have to attend three-hours long classes from 11 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced 2020 College Predictor]

Those who are willing to study supply chain management,marketing management and operations management can apply for this course. The admission fee for the online programme is Rs 60,000.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a graduate degree or diploma in any field. Those with work experience will be preferred for the course. IIT Delhi will screen all the online applications and make final selections for the course. The candidates will have to submit their Class 12 marksheet and their passing certificate in graduate degree or diploma.

The online course would cover concepts such as bullwhip effect,risk-pooling, supply chain coordination, supply chain design and planning and control. It would teach the students through case studies on supply chain management strategies and introduce supply chain analytics.

The lectures will be conducted by industry experts and guest lecturers. The students will get an opportunity to participate in panel discussions.

Students will be evaluated on the basis of term paper and projects (60 per cent), attendance ( 10 per cent), quiz (10 per cent), case studies (10 per cent) and problems (10 per cent).

They must have minimum 50 per cent attendance in both lectures and tutorials. Those who will qualify the assessment will receive a certificate from IIT Delhi.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Delhi Admission Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Live | Live Updates: Status Of Board Exams 2021; Where Colleges Are Closed
Delhi Government Advances Summer Vacation In Schools, To Begin Tomorrow
Delhi Government Advances Summer Vacation In Schools, To Begin Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30
Uttar Pradesh Extends UPJEE Application Deadline Till April 30
Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020
Despite Lockdown, IIT-Madras Files For 184 Patents In 2020
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
Punjab Coaching Centres To Remain Closed Till April 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................