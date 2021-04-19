IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme in Supply Chain Management

IIT Delhi begins online certificate programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is offering an online certificate programme in supply chain management. The students can apply at iitd.ac.in till June 5. The online sessions will begin on June 20. It will be a 5-month long course. The students will have to attend three-hours long classes from 11 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced 2020 College Predictor]

Those who are willing to study supply chain management,marketing management and operations management can apply for this course. The admission fee for the online programme is Rs 60,000.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), #IITDelhi offers #CertificateProgramme in Supply Chain Management.



Last date to apply: 05th June 2021



Starts 20th June, 2021 | Live Online Sessions



More details available here: https://t.co/XXnSGcV6lo pic.twitter.com/RiACjwvPN1 — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) April 19, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a graduate degree or diploma in any field. Those with work experience will be preferred for the course. IIT Delhi will screen all the online applications and make final selections for the course. The candidates will have to submit their Class 12 marksheet and their passing certificate in graduate degree or diploma.

The online course would cover concepts such as bullwhip effect,risk-pooling, supply chain coordination, supply chain design and planning and control. It would teach the students through case studies on supply chain management strategies and introduce supply chain analytics.

The lectures will be conducted by industry experts and guest lecturers. The students will get an opportunity to participate in panel discussions.

Students will be evaluated on the basis of term paper and projects (60 per cent), attendance ( 10 per cent), quiz (10 per cent), case studies (10 per cent) and problems (10 per cent).

They must have minimum 50 per cent attendance in both lectures and tutorials. Those who will qualify the assessment will receive a certificate from IIT Delhi.