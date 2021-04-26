IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme In Human Resource Management

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will offer seven months Certificate Programme in Human Resource Management. The last date to apply for the certificate programme in Human Resouce Management is June 14.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 12:16 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will offer seven months Certificate Programme in Human Resource Management. Graduates and diploma holders will be able to apply for the certificate programme at the IIT Delhi website. The last date to apply for the certificate programme in Human Resouce Management is June 14.

Announcing the programme, IIT Delhi in their social media handle said: Continuing Education Programme (CEP), #IITDelhi offers Certificate Programme in Human Resource Management.”

IIT Delhi Certificate Programme In HRM: Eligibility

Graduates or Diploma Holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline will be eligible to apply for the programme. Students pursuing the final year of graduation can also apply. The applicants will be screened for selection to the programme.

The programme will comprise of six modules. The IIT Delhi certificate programme seeks to develop a strong foundation in HR management and make the applicants industry-ready in HR accounting, strategic HR management, AI and ML in recruitment and selection, and employee engagement initiatives, an official statement read.

IIT Delhi will award the participants on successful completion of the programme on scoring at least 50 per cent marks (overall) in the evaluation components and maintaining a minimum of 70 per cent attendance. Participants who are unable to score 50 per cent marks (overall) in the evaluation, but maintain 60 per cent minimum attendance will be eligible for the participation certificate.

