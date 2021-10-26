IIT Delhi To Offer MTech In Machine Intelligence And Data Science

IIT Delhi to begin new MTech programme in July 2022

The School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a new postgraduate programme, ‘MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS)'. The programme will start in July 2022. Students with undergraduate degrees in science or engineering will be eligible for the MINDS programme.

MTech in MINDS will be a flagship educational programme which is planned to be a 'industry-sponsored programme', the institute said.

Students enrolled in the programme will be working on industry-relevant AI problems and they will be co-advised by an IIT Delhi professor and a researcher from the sponsoring company, said an official statement by IIT Delhi.

Explaining the curriculum of the MINDS programme, IIT Delhi said, it will include graduate-level courses in core AI technologies like deep learning and data mining, application-oriented courses like computer vision, natural language processing, and AI for healthcare, and also fundamental courses on mathematics underlying modern AI technologies.

This will be ScAI's second degree as the school is already offering PhD in Artificial Intelligence.

The founding head of ScAI, Professor Mausam, said, “Our PhD programme has gathered a lot of interest in its first year. We had a 90% success rate in PhD students joining ScAI last semester, which is exceptional for a young academic unit like ours, as students generally prefer more established academic programmes. But they chose us, suggesting that we have put together a really strong faculty team in AI.”

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “Academic institutions today cannot remain in silos. They must work closely with all stakeholders, including industry, non-profit, and governmental organizations. M.Tech programme in MINDS will energize academia-industry collaboration in AI.”