IIT Delhi, NLU Delhi Discuss Opportunities In Technology, Law; To Sign MoU Soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the National Law University Delhi on May 25 virtually held a joint faculty workshop to explore research and academic partnership opportunities in the fields of Law and Technology. Both institutions are in the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for interdisciplinary and collaborative teaching and research, an official statement said.

The meeting also discussed specific academic and research projects between IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi, an official statement said.

Professor Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NLU Delhi addressed the faculty, highlighting the need for higher education to be more interdisciplinary, inter-professional and international. “This is in keeping with the National Education Policy 2020 that encourages interdisciplinary learning and partnership.”

Joint supervision of PhD projects, auditing of courses at both institutions by students, joint certificate programs, and training courses for industry professionals or government bodies, were emphasized in the workshop, a statement from IIT Delhi said.

Faculty members from both institutions shared their ideas for collaboration in different areas. They presented research work undertaken, and the scope for future collaborations in areas such as intellectual property rights, science diplomacy, criminal law, artificial intelligence, forensic science, and statistics, it said.

Dr Arul George Scaria of NLU Delhi encouraged further conversations between faculty members of the two institutes, and emphasized the need to enrich the partnership between experts in technology and law, IIT Delhi said.