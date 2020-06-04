IIT Delhi, NIT Warangal Join Hands For Academic Collaboration

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Prof. NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal have signed an agreement for collaboration on academic and research activities. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Prof. NV Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal.

Under this agreement, meritorious B.Tech students of NIT Warangal will be provided an opportunity to carry out part of their studies including project work at IIT Delhi and then they will be offered direct admission to PhD without the need to qualify GATE or any other national level examination.

NITW students who have a CGPA of 8.00 at the end of their 6th semester (three years), will be eligible to apply for a project in summer and complete their fourth year (7th and 8th semesters), at IIT Delhi, and then be considered for an early admission to the PhD programmes at IIT Delhi. The requirement of GATE is waived off, since the student will enter IIT Delhi with a minimum CGPA of 8.00.

It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NITW students to enhance their chances for qualifying for the PMRF fellowship for PhD at IIT Delhi, a statement from IIT Delhi said.

During the stay of NITW students in IIT Delhi as visiting students, IIT Delhi will not be charging any academic fees, since these students will be paying their regular academic fees in their parent institution. The students will also be provided either on-campus or off-campus hostel accommodation during the one-year period on paid basis.

IIT Delhi and NIT Warangal will also exchange B.Tech, M.Tech students, research scholars and faculty.

Students under the students exchange programme will be classified as special exchange students and they will be permitted to take courses on credit or audit, as well as participate in research activities or internships or project work.

The selection and nomination of students will be open throughout the academic year.

The faculty of NITW can also apply for suitable postdoc positions or any other opportunities available at IIT Delhi.

Faculty from both the institutions will also collaborate in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.

Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Warangal, while welcoming the agreement with IIT Delhi said: “This MoU would create an opportunity to the students of NIT Warangal to pursue their PhD and get exposure to a highly competitive environment at a very young age. Further, this MoU would be instrumental in substantial improvement in research output of the faculty of both the premier institutions to keep pace with the rapidly changing technologies and environment by mutual cooperation”.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “The MoU will provide an opportunity to NIT Warangal students to get direct admission to PhD at IIT Delhi. It will also lead to collaborative research projects, joint supervision of PhD students, exchange of students and faculty, exchange of academic information, scholarly information, materials and publications between both the institutes in due course”.