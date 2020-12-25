IIT Delhi, NIT Srinagar To Collaborate On Academic, Research Activities

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir have signed an agreement to collaborate on academic and research activities in areas of mutual interest including collaborative research works, joint supervision of PhD students, joint workshops and seminars.

The agreement is part of IIT Delhi’s initiative to welcome meritorious students from NITs to spend their final semester at IIT Delhi, pursue courses, and do a project. The students, as per the agreement, will go through a rigorous selection process, and subject to their continued excellence, will be considered for an early admission to PhD programs at IIT Delhi.

The agreement was signed by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Professor Rakesh Sehgal, Director, NIT Srinagar on Thursday, December 24.

Welcoming the agreement, the IIT Delhi Director said: “I am hopeful this collaboration between IIT Delhi and NIT Srinagar will lead to some exemplary research works that will benefit the public in general and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir in particular. Meritorious students of NIT Srinagar can now come to IIT Delhi in their final year and continue for their PhD after their graduation.”

As per an IIT Delhi statement, NIT Srinagar students, with a CGPA of 8.00 at the end of their sixth semester (three years), will be eligible to apply for a project in summer or winter and complete their fourth year (7th and 8th semesters) at IIT Delhi. After completing the fourth year, the students will be considered for an early admission to the IIT Delhi PhD programs.

The requirement of GATE is waived off since the students will enter IIT Delhi with a minimum CGPA of 8.00. This scheme will also help NITS students to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship for PhD at IIT Delhi, the statement added.

During the stay of NITS students in IIT Delhi as visiting students, they would not be charged any academic fees, since they will be paying the same to their parent institution. The students will also be provided on/ off-campus hostel accommodation on paid basis during their one-year stay. The agreement will also provide an opportunity to the faculty of NITS under which they may apply for suitable postdoc positions/ any other opportunities available at IIT Delhi, the IIT statement added.

Professor Rakesh Sehgal, Director, NIT Srinagar in the statement said: “This [collaboration] will augment the research facilities for our PG students, research scholars and faculty. This collaborative effort will lead to a paradigm shift in finding novel and innovative solutions to the problems faced by industry in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in particular.”

The Director of NIT Srinagar further added: “This collaboration is inline with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and will help in generation of new knowledge in the frontier areas of science and technology.”