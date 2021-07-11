  • Home
IIT Delhi Launches Universal Justice Foundation Lab Facility On AI For Judiciary

Justice S Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court inaugurated the UFJ lab at the institute.

Education | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 5:05 pm IST

IIT Delhi launches lab facility on AI for judiciary
Image credit: IIT Delhi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has introduced Universal Justice Foundation (UFJ) lab facility on Artificial Intelligence for Judiciary. Justice S Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court inaugurated the UFJ lab at the institute.



The Director of IIT Delhi Professor V Ramgopal Rao welcomed the use of technology in the Judiciary and announced that the institute has already set up a Centre of Excellence for Law and Technology and is also in the process of signing an agreement with the National Law University (NLU) Delhi to collaborate on the entire gamut of research and innovation activities including joint projects, innovations and start-ups, outreach and courses. “IIT Delhi and NLU Delhi will be working closely on various aspects related to the Law and Technology,” the Director added.

The inauguration was also attended by Professor Krishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor (VC), National Law University Delhi; Dr Anil Wali, MD FITT, IIT Delhi; Professor Mausam, Professor Brejesh Lall and Professor Nomesh Bolia from IIT Delhi. Justice (Retd.) K. G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India joined the event virtually and expressed his excitement for IIT for taking up data-based research on judiciary. The event was also joined by Justice (Retd.) Poonam Srivastava who introduced the UJF.

While addressing the event, Justice S Ravindra Bhat shared his experience on how technology has improved data management and the time-consuming paper process in E-courts.

While acknowledging the benefits of technology, Justice Bhat also highlighted corresponding limitations and ethical issues through several examples.

“We must craft the safeguards around the use of AI for public function and ensure that the element of human discretion remains wherever required and definitely at each level where important decisions are made. This will ensure that at the very least discriminatory decision making can be appealed and responsibility determined. Ultimately technology must aid judicial functioning and accessibility and not create ground for further exclusion,” he added.

