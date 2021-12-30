IIT-Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme For Class 11 Girl Students

Image credit: PRO IIT Delhi The programme will commence with ten girl students of Class 11 of science stream

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) has launched STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) mentorship programme for schoolgirls with an aim to encourage girls towards choosing science as their career. The programme is designed primarily for the girl students of Class 11. The objectives are to train young students to think creatively about science and innovation, to provide them novel hand on experience in solving research problems, and to help them form a stronger knowledge foundation.

The programme will commence with ten girl students of Class 11 of science stream. "In the first batch, the ten students are from different Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Delhi region. In the future, there are plans to have participation from students from other regions in the country and turn the program into a residential one," IIT-Delhi notification mentioned.

The three-level programme will have- A) A two-week winter project, starting from the end of Dec 2021 and ending in early Jan 2022), B) An online lecture series, consisting of modules in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics and some Engineering branches. These lectures will be delivered by IIT Delhi professors during the period between Feb and Apr 2022. During this period, the students will also be interacting constantly with their mentors on their specific projects, C) Summer project (3-4 Weeks in May-June 2022), where the students will get hands on experience in labs, and finalize their project reports with their mentors.

Under this initiative, each schoolgirl will be mentored by an IIT Delhi faculty along with his/her research scholars. "During the mentorship period, they will be exposed to foundational concepts in STEM disciplines, and also learn the experimental methods and techniques used in science labs," the release mentioned.

The project areas of the students will cover different disciplines of science and engineering such as computer science, chemistry, mechanical engineering, physics, and biological sciences. Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “STEM needs to have more women participation. Through the mentorship program initiated by IIT Delhi, schoolgirls will get exposure to some of the world class laboratories and research work going on here. I am hopeful that this mentorship at IIT Delhi will prove to be a turning point in their lives and they would be motivated to enter the world of science and technology and help society with their research work.”

The STEM Mentorship Program for schoolgirls is the second academic outreach initiative by IIT Delhi for school students. In September 2021, the institute had launched SciTech Spins lecture series for students from Class 9 - 12. Under this initiative, IIT Delhi professors engaged in cutting edge research in science, technology and allied fields deliver online lectures and conduct laboratory demonstrations every month. The 4th SciTech Spin lecture was held on December 18, 2021.

The schools can reach out to the Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives, IIT Delhi (e-mail- adoni@iitd.ac.in; acadoutreach@iitd.ac.in) to nominate their girl students for the mentorship program.