IIT Delhi Launches New PG Programme ‘MTech In Electric Mobility’

IIT Delhi will start new PG programme--MTech in Electric Mobility

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will start a new postgraduate programme ‘MTech in Electric Mobility’ from the academic session 2021-22. The programme will be offered by the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi.

Candidates with four-years Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Production Engineering, Mechatronics, Automobile, Manufacturing Science/Engineering, and GATE qualified in either Electrical Engineering (EE) or Mechanical Engineering (ME) or Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) disciplines will be eligible to apply for the two- year Master’s degree programme in Electric Mobility.

Also, sponsored candidates from various industries, academia, government organizations will be encouraged to apply.

The MTech. programme in “Electric Mobility” is multidisciplinary in nature and will cover key aspects related to electric vehicles, drivetrain, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, Battery Management System, reusability of energy storage elements, reliability, automotive health monitoring, Automotive NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness), vehicle dynamics, autonomous and connected vehicles, vehicular telematics, and materials for the electric vehicle, along with hands-on practice and design in laboratories.

Depending on the expertise developed during the MTech studies, the students may get job opportunities in various industries pertaining to Electric Vehicle OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Automotive industry, Battery (pack and module) manufacturing units; BMS industry (Smart and Cloud-based BMS); E-motor design and manufacturing industry; Converter and Inverter industry; and EV chargers industry.

Speaking of the new programme, Professor BK Panigrahi, Head, CART said, “The new PG program has been designed with active participation of leading professionals from academia and industry. Moreover, CART is already actively engaged and working with many industries on forefront projects in EVs. The students will get the opportunity to work with state-of-art laboratory facility and will also be exposed to work on various simulation software and HIL platforms.”

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi focuses on conducting high end research and development in the area of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles.