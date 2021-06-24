IIT Delhi Launches New PG Programme ‘Master Of Public Policy’

Image credit: IIT Delhi The programme will be offered by the School of Public Policy (SPP) at IIT Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new postgraduate programme – Master of Public Policy (MPP). The programme will start from the 2021-22 academic session with a focus on Science, Technology, and Innovation and Development, an official statement said.

The programme will be offered by the School of Public Policy (SPP) at IIT Delhi.

The new programme has been launched to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds. and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and policy scholars. IIT Delhi said.

“The programme will focus on developing critical thinking, analytical abilities, and ethical practices among the students, equipping them to take on STI and public policy issues in the spirit of furthering the public interest,” it added.

“We are very excited to launch this new programme. Given its focus on science, technology, innovation (STI) and development, it is the first programme of its kind in India. We believe that it will help students understand and contribute to how STI can address developmental challenges in a better way, the importance of which cannot be overstated and will only grow over time,” said Professor Ambuj Sagar, Head, School of Public Policy.

More information about the programme can be found at owncloud.iitd.ac.in.

Students with Bachelor’s degrees such as MBBS, BA LLB (honours), BArch, BTech, BSc Agriculture, BVSc, and postgraduate degrees such as MA, MSc, MPhil, Integrated MSc/MA, MTech can apply for this two year programme.

Sponsored candidates from industries, academia, and government organizations can also apply, said IIT Delhi.

“The MPP students may find career opportunities in various capacities (consultants, researchers, academics) at various levels (local, regional, national, international) in various fields (agriculture, environment, health, education, and entrepreneurship), engaging with issues pertaining to (but not necessarily limited to) STI and public policy,” it added.