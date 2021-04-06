  • Home
IIT Delhi Launches Interdisciplinary MTech Course In Cybersecurity

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has launched a new interdisciplinary MTech programme in cybersecurity. The new course will be conducted by the Institute’s Centre of Excellence for Cyber Systems and Information Assurance (CoE-CSIA) and the ‘School of IT’.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 6, 2021 5:31 pm IST

IIT Delhi launches new MTech course
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has launched a new interdisciplinary MTech programme in cybersecurity. The new course will be conducted by the Institute’s Centre of Excellence for Cyber Systems and Information Assurance (CoE-CSIA) and the ‘School of IT’. Those who are interested in joining this course can apply at the official website home.iitd.ac.in.

The direct link for registration to MTech programme is ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login The deadline for registration is April 24 (4 pm).

The IIT Delhi Director, Prof V Ramgopal Rao shared details about the programme and invited the students to register for the same.

The new course is aimed at developing interest in cybersecurity research and helping the students to form a career in that field.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) in the Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics or Electronics and Communication Engineering.

The course is available in full-time, part-time mode or separately as sponsored candidates.

The course offers specialisation in system security, cyber forensics, cryptography and cryptoanalysis and embedded systems and hardware security.

IIT Delhi has released a brochure for the new programme bearing details about the new course and its applications.

