IIT Delhi Launches Interactive IIT-PAL Website To Help High School Students Prepare For Competitive Exams

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has launched an interactive website of IIT-Professor Assisted Learning (IIT-PAL) to help high school students prepare for competitive exams including, JEE, NEET, IAT and others. The newly launched IIT-PAL website-- iitpal.iitd.ac.in, will act as a single platform where students across India can access video lectures that are telecast on the Education Ministry's Swayam Prabha Channels. It will also enable students to interact live with IIT professors.

IIT-PAL, an initiative of the Ministry of Education to provide free video lectures to Class 11 and Class 12 students, was started with an aim to make their understanding of the science subjects better and to help self-studying students do well in competitive exams.

“This website will be helpful to students especially from regions where they may not have access to specialist teachers in science subjects and coaching opportunities”, Professor Joby Joseph, IIT Delhi and National Coordinator, IIT-PAL said.

The website lists the video lectures as per the NCERT syllabus of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Classes 11 and 12, so that the interested students can progressively learn each of the subject topics given in the syllabus, the university said in a press release.

"Most importantly, the website has the following useful features, which are managed by a team of professors from various IITs in the country. Registered students can submit their topic wise doubts/questions/problems in English or Hindi. A team of professors/experts at IIT-PAL will coordinate to find answers to these questions. Answers to selected questions will be posted on the website, which can be viewed by all registered students," it said.

The release further said that the registered students may also request for a live interaction on specific topics in English or Hindi. Once there are enough requests on specific topics, a schedule of these live interaction sessions will be announced on the website. According to the schedule, students can interact live with the teacher through an online video platform, it added.

“We acknowledge the constant support that we have received from the Ministry of Education right from the conceptualization of IIT-PAL”, Prof Joseph added.

The IIT PAL video lectures that are telecast on Swayam Prabha Channels can be accessed on Doordarshan DTH Channel 22 and are also available at swayamprabha.gov.in.