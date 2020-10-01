  • Home
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2020 and in coming years, will become eligible to apply for IIT Delhi’s new programme -- BTech in Materials Engineering.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a new undergraduate course -- BTech in Materials Engineering. Candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, or JEE Advanced 2020, will be eligible for the programme, an official statement said. IIT Delhi’s department of Materials Science and Engineering will offer the new programme for 40 students from this year.

“The development, selection and processing of materials are central to any engineering advancement. The UG programme in Materials Engineering is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to cater to all industrial sectors that require knowledge in material design and engineering to meet the growing industrial as well as the academic demands of our country,” Professor Josemon Jacob, Head, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, IIT Delhi, said in a statement.

IIT Delhi’s new programme focuses on “producing next-generation technology leaders for core industrial sectors, academia and entrepreneurship.”

“Graduates of this programme will be poised to enter the Aerospace, Manufacturing, Defence, Oil and Gas, Automotive and Petrochemicals industry,” Prof Jacob added.

The new course will ideally suit those students who are interested in both basic sciences and engineering, or a combination of the two, IIT Delhi said.

The relationships between structure and properties in various classes of materials including metals, polymers, electronic materials, and biomaterials will be covered in the new course, an official statement said.

“Students choosing the programme will be working with a world class team of young and vibrant faculty addressing contemporary research problems relevant to society at large. The programme is futuristic with a strong focus on both experimental and computational approaches to the discovery, characterisation, selection, design and application of materials,” the statement added.

Recently, IIT Delhi launched another programme -- BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2020 and choose IIT Delhi will be able to apply for the programme.

