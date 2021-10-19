IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Energy Engineering; JEE Advanced Required

  • Home
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s department of energy science and engineering has launched B Tech in energy engineering.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 5:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s department of energy science and engineering has launched B Tech in energy engineering. This new undergraduate course will commence from the academic session 2021-2022. Students who have qualified JEE Advanced 2021 are eligible for admission to the course. BTech in energy engineering has 40 seats.

Students who pursue energy engineering will have a capacity to address various energy and environment related challenges, said IIT Delhi.

On career front, the energy engineering graduates will find jobs in core energy sectors and organisations which are engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, conventional energy transition to clean and renewable energy, energy access and security, application of AI and IoT in the energy sector, among others, IIT Delhi added in its statement.

IIT Delhi’s department of energy science and engineering offers three MTech and Doctoral (PhD) programme and have launched a new undergraduate programme.

Speaking about the newly launched course IIT Delhi Director, Professor V Ramgopal Rao said, “Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students, who are passionate about taking up a career in energy sector, may explore to join the new B. Tech. in Energy Engineering programme being offered by IIT Delhi.”

“The Institute has a strong academic and entrepreneurship culture. The educational structure of IIT Delhi ensures depth in one subject area with sufficient width in other areas allowing a student to obtain an all-round education with 50% education coming from the parent department and the remaining 50% coming from other departments,” Mr Ramgopal added.

