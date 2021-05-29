IIT Delhi Joins Hands With Delhi Government To Improve Oxygen Infrastructure, Supply Chain Management

IIT Delhi has collaborated with Delhi Government to improve oxygen infrastructure and supply chain management in Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has collaborated with Delhi Government to improve oxygen infrastructure and supply chain management in Delhi. A joint team consisting of experts from IIT Delhi, officials from the Delhi Government including the Health and IT Department has submitted its report to the Delhi High Court on Friday, May 28. The team had analysed the issues which were coming in the way of management of oxygen infrastructure within Delhi and has developed practical solutions to resolve them to strengthen the fight against Covid.

Professor Sanjay Dhir, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, who is representing IIT Delhi in this effort said: “Our objective was to make sure that we provide specific and practically implementable solutions to the Delhi government. Our endeavour is to make sure that no lives are lost due to oxygen related infrastructure issues in the state.”

Speaking of the collaboration with IIT Delhi, Mr Ankur Garg, Commissioner (Trade and Taxation), Delhi Government said: “GNCTD is already preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 and the collaboration with IIT Delhi will further add value to the strategic planning process”.

A statement issued in this regard has also listed some objectives of the collaboration. To analyse strategic issues of the oxygen infrastructure, prepare a blueprint for the same and plan to augment and create medical oxygen storage, production and distribution in Delhi are some of the objectives of the IIT Delhi and Delhi Government collaboration.

“To improve the current IT Portal and Dashboard created for Oxygen management by Delhi Government and integrate technological solutions to improve the same,” it added.