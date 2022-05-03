IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability

IIT Delhi, ITC sign agreement for collaborative research on STEM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and ITC Limited have agreed to support research in identified Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) areas for accelerating India’s journey towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Saying that the collaboration will combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with the application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of customers and society at large, Professor Sunil Khare, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Delhi, said: “The industry is undergoing massive transformation with ever-increasing need for sustainable and functional products that are driving new innovations.”

Currently the areas identified for research are energy storage, low carbon cold transportation, and plastic bio degradation to name a few and will further pave wave for more research on the areas of mutual interest, an official statement issued in this regard said.

Commenting on the agreement, Professor Anurag Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said: “We are happy to be associated with ITC. Sustainability is the DNA of ITC’s corporate philosophy and we look forward to exploring more collaboration channels of mutual interest that will fuel innovation and ideation of novel technologies and products.”

Professor Rathore added that IIT Delhi has made significant contributions in many areas including academic activities, research, innovation and technology development. “Collaboration between the industry and academia will help us in our pursuit of excellence and also further strengthen the public research and innovation ecosystem of India,” he added.

Speaking on the partnership, Prabhakar Lingareddy, Executive Vice President and Head - Social Investments, ITC Limited stated, “ITC has over the years pursued a mission of environmental stewardship through a wide spectrum of large-scale interventions together with a mosaic of programmes for societal development. The company has embarked on the next horizon of sustainable excellence with a comprehensive Sustainability 2.0 vision, which resolves to ‘Build Back Better’. The redefined Sustainability 2.0 Vision with ambitious targets calls for inclusive strategies that can support even more livelihoods, pursue newer pathways to fight climate change, support circular economy and enable transition to a net zero ecosystem, thus contributing meaningfully to the nation’s NDC commitments and SDG Goals.”

Mr Lingareddy further added: “It is ITC’s objective to leverage the technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its SDGs.”