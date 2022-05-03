  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability

IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability

The collaboration seeks to combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with the application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of customers and society at large.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2022 2:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi, Embassy Of Israel Develop Six-Week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs
IIT Delhi To Organise Summer Boot Camp For Class 11, 12 Students
IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Five IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability
IIT Delhi, ITC sign agreement for collaborative research on STEM
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and ITC Limited have agreed to support research in identified Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) areas for accelerating India’s journey towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Saying that the collaboration will combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with the application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of customers and society at large, Professor Sunil Khare, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Delhi, said: “The industry is undergoing massive transformation with ever-increasing need for sustainable and functional products that are driving new innovations.”

Currently the areas identified for research are energy storage, low carbon cold transportation, and plastic bio degradation to name a few and will further pave wave for more research on the areas of mutual interest, an official statement issued in this regard said.

Commenting on the agreement, Professor Anurag Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi, said: “We are happy to be associated with ITC. Sustainability is the DNA of ITC’s corporate philosophy and we look forward to exploring more collaboration channels of mutual interest that will fuel innovation and ideation of novel technologies and products.”

Professor Rathore added that IIT Delhi has made significant contributions in many areas including academic activities, research, innovation and technology development. “Collaboration between the industry and academia will help us in our pursuit of excellence and also further strengthen the public research and innovation ecosystem of India,” he added.

Speaking on the partnership, Prabhakar Lingareddy, Executive Vice President and Head - Social Investments, ITC Limited stated, “ITC has over the years pursued a mission of environmental stewardship through a wide spectrum of large-scale interventions together with a mosaic of programmes for societal development. The company has embarked on the next horizon of sustainable excellence with a comprehensive Sustainability 2.0 vision, which resolves to ‘Build Back Better’. The redefined Sustainability 2.0 Vision with ambitious targets calls for inclusive strategies that can support even more livelihoods, pursue newer pathways to fight climate change, support circular economy and enable transition to a net zero ecosystem, thus contributing meaningfully to the nation’s NDC commitments and SDG Goals.”

Mr Lingareddy further added: “It is ITC’s objective to leverage the technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its SDGs.”

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Registration Closing Soon; Check How To Apply, Syllabus, Paper Pattern
CUET 2022 Registration Closing Soon; Check How To Apply, Syllabus, Paper Pattern
Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022: PAT Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility, Other details
Assam Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2022: PAT Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility, Other details
MHT CET 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today; Exam On May 7
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today; Exam On May 7
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Geography Paper Tomorrow; Key Points For Students
ICSE Semester 2 Class 10 Geography Paper Tomorrow; Key Points For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................