IIT Delhi Introduces New Transportation Research And Injury Prevention Centre

Image credit: IIT Delhi IIT Delhi establishes new Centre for Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will establish a new centre for transportation research and injury prevention. The new centre - Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C) will focus on producing state-of-the-art knowledge to address road transport and traffic safety in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions an IIT Delhi statement said. The institute’s board has already given its approval for the conversion of the already running Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) into TRIP-C.

The new centre is expected to work towards meeting the national and international needs by focussing on research and postgraduate education on road transport and traffic safety aspects in areas including road planning and design interventions associated with traffic safety, road-user behaviour associated with traffic safety and sustainable transport systems, and safety aspects of new vehicle technology in mixed traffic.

Besides continuing with the existing PhD programme, the new centre will offer Master of Science (MS) Research programme, which would train the students and professionals in the field of transportation safety and prepare the students for the research careers, the IIT Delhi statement said.

Speaking of the new centre, Professor K Ramachandra Rao, Coordinator, TRIPP said, “The forthcoming centre has a unique template on how to run an interdisciplinary programme successfully, would aim to achieve greater heights through core research themes that would endeavour to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options”.

“The Master’s programme will offer a unique blend for professionals from varied backgrounds (Engineering/ Planning/ Medical/ Science/ Humanities) to be trained with the knowledge of developing safe and sustainable mobility leading to the enhancement of overall human life quality,” the Professor added.