IIT Delhi Introduces New Department; To Offer BTech Programme In Energy Engineering

Image credit: IIT Delhi Centre for Energy Studies to be converted to Department of Energy Science and Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will establish a new department in energy engineering. The new department - Department of Energy Science and Engineering will expand the “scope and depth and depth” of activities by Centre for Energy Studies, an IIT Delhi statement said. The institute’s board has already given its approval for the conversion of the Centre for Energy Studies into a Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

The new department is expected to provide focus and visibility to the teaching and research activities of the institute in the field of energy and effectively contribute to the initiatives towards energy transition at the global level, the IIT Delhi statement said.

The department would offer suitable academic programmes in the field of energy to prepare required manpower at all levels, attract the best faculty, students and staff and provide a platform for active and effective collaboration among faculty colleagues across the Institute and with other Institutions.

IIT Delhi: Programmes To Be Offered At The New Department

Besides continuing with three existing M Tech programmes by the Centre for Energy Studies, the new department would offer an undergraduate degree programme -- BTech in Energy Engineering from the academic session 2021-2022. The Btech in Energy Engineering will have an intake of 40 students qualifying JEE (Advanced).

Speaking of the new BTech programme, Professor KA Subramanian, Head, CES, said: “The BTech programme in Energy Engineering is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges being faced by the humanity - improving energy access, supply quality and reliability as well efficiency of utilization, de-carbonization, lowering cost of energy supply etc.”

Course Curriculum, Scope

The BTech course curriculum has been designed to lay a foundation with several electives in the area of energy as it aims to produce next generation leaders to contribute to the energy transition initiatives through core industry, academia and all other stakeholder entities, IIT Delhi said. Besides highly unique sector specific skills the students are expected to possess other competencies such as environmental awareness and profound understanding of sustainability concepts, it added.

Graduates of the BTech programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in the core energy sector and in organizations engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, energy transition and energy access and security and will also be apt candidates for higher studies in leading national and international institutions.