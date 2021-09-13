IIT Delhi To Introduce New BDes Programme From Next Year

IIT Delhi will introduce a new BDes programme from next year

Form the next academic session, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will start a new undergraduate programme -- Bachelor of Design (BDes). The BDes programme will be offered by the Institute’s Department of Design, which came into existence in 2017. The four-year programme will have 20 seats to start with and will be open to students of all specializations (Science, Arts, Commerce etc.).

Students for the BDes programme will be admitted based on UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) ranks. The registration for the UCEED examination has begun at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Speaking of the new programme launched by the Institute, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “We are delighted about starting off this new Bachelor’s programme in design as this is the first time IIT Delhi would be admitting undergraduate students (BDes) from other than Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. We expect that the students who graduate with a B. Des. degree from IIT Delhi would take up leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship over a period of time.”

Prof Rao added, “Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme and other programmes in design, which are in pipeline at IIT Delhi will bridge the huge demand-supply gap of quality design professionals, which our country needs to excel as a creative economy.”

Throwing light on the new academic programme, Prof PV Madhusudhan Rao, Head, Department of Design, IIT Delhi said, “The programme is designed for imparting high-quality education to produce industry-ready and socially conscious design professionals for addressing some of the grand challenges facing our society/country.”

IIT Delhi has been running a Master of Design (MDes) programme since 1994.

The Department of Design at IIT Delhi also has a strong PhD programme in place with more than 35 research scholars presently enrolled in the programme.