IIT Delhi, Indian Air Force Collaborates To Improve Indigenisation Efforts

IIT Delhi, IAF joins to develop indigenous projects

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Indian Air Force (IAF) have signed an agreement for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the IAF. The joint partnership between the IAF and IIT Delhi seeks to accelerate IAF’s indigenisation efforts for achieving self-reliance, an IIT Delhi statement said.

The agreement was signed by Air Vice Marshal Samir V Borade VSM, Deputy Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (Dy SMSO), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Prof. M R Ravi, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Delhi.

Under the ambit of the agreement, the statement added, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems.

IIT Delhi will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research, for feasibility studies and prototype development. The partnership between IAF and IIT Delhi will significantly boost the efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management, indigenisation and achieving self-reliance, the institute said.

IIT Delhi had also established a Joint Advanced Technology Center in the year 2017 with funding from the DRDO. Over 80 faculty members and close to 150 staff and PhD students are currently working on various defence related projects in the Institute. This agreement with the Indian Air Force is expected to give a further fillip to these ongoing projects, it added.